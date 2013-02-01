WHO, CDC Warn of Measles Threat

By Robert Preidt and Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Nov. 11 (HealthDay News) -- The world faces an increased risk of a measles outbreak because 22 million infants did not get their measles shots last year due to the pandemic, the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Wednesday.

They said that 3 million fewer infants were vaccinated against measles in 2020 than in 2019, and just 70% of infants received both doses of the two-dose measles vaccine, far short of the 95% rate needed to protect communities from an outbreak, CBS News reported.

Another concern is that a measles campaign scheduled in 23 countries in 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic, leaving more than 93 million people vulnerable to measles, according to the health agencies.

"Large numbers of unvaccinated children, outbreaks of measles, and disease detection and diagnostics diverted to support COVID-19 responses are factors that increase the likelihood of measles-related deaths and serious complications in children," Kevin Cain, the CDC's global immunization director, said in a statement, CBS News reported.