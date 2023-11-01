Study Pushes Back Smallpox Origins Another 2,000 Years

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought.

Until recently, the earliest genetic evidence of smallpox, the variola virus, was from the 1600s. And in 2020, researchers found evidence of it in the dental remains of Viking skeletons, pushing its existence 1,000 years earlier.

Now, Italian scientists have used a mathematical equation to pinpoint the beginnings of smallpox, and coupled with pox scarring seen on ancient Egyptian mummies, they have pushed the emergence of the virus back 3,800 years.

“Variola virus may be much, much older than we thought,” said study first author Dr. Diego Forni, from the Scientific Institute IRCCS Eugenio Medea, in Italy.

“This is important because it confirms the historical hypothesis that smallpox existed in ancient societies. It is also important to consider that there are some aspects in the evolution of viruses that should be accounted for when doing this type of work,” Forni said in a news release from the Microbiology Society.