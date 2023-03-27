Pandemic Saw Rise in Mistrust of Childhood Vaccines Worldwide

FRIDAY, April 21, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While overall support for childhood vaccines remains strong, a new UNICEF report documents a significant decline in the public's faith in the importance of these vaccines.

Confidence in childhood immunizations dropped by up to 44 percentage points in some countries during the pandemic, according to the report.

Meanwhile, 67 million children missed one or more of their vaccines over three years because of pandemic-related strains on health systems, scarce resources, conflict, fragility and decreased confidence.

“At the height of the pandemic, scientists rapidly developed vaccines that saved countless lives. But despite this historic achievement, fear and disinformation about all types of vaccines circulated as widely as the virus itself,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“This data is a worrying warning signal. We cannot allow confidence in routine immunizations to become another victim of the pandemic," Russell said in a UNICEF news release. "Otherwise, the next wave of deaths could be of more children with measles, diphtheria or other preventable diseases.”