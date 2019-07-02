Heart Experts Support Use of Prescription Fish Oil

MONDAY, Aug. 19, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Heart experts are advising that prescription-strength fish oil pills might help lower excess levels of blood fats known as triglycerides.

The pills contain heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. When prescribed by a doctor, these meds can lower high triglyceride levels by 20%-30%, according to a new American Heart Association science advisory.

"From our review of the evidence from 17 randomized, controlled clinical trials on high triglyceride levels, we concluded that treatment with 4 grams daily of any of the available prescription [omega-3 medications] is effective and can be used safely in conjunction with statin medicines that lower cholesterol," Ann Skulas-Ray said in an AHA news release. She is one of the authors of the advisory published in the journal Circulation.

Triglycerides are fats that circulate in the blood. Elevated levels of triglycerides (above 200 mg/dL) can lead to narrowing of the arteries, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

About 25% of U.S. adults have triglyceride levels above 150 mg/dL, which is borderline high. Rates of elevated triglycerides are on the rise in the United States due to growing rates of obesity and diabetes, both of which boost triglyceride levels.

Very high levels of triglycerides (above 500 mg/dL) can also cause inflammation of the pancreas.

While the AHA comes out in favor of prescription fish oil supplements, it does not do the same for over-the-counter supplements.

"Dietary supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids are not regulated by the FDA," said Skulas-Ray, who is assistant professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson. "They should not be used in place of prescription medication for the long-term management of high triglycerides."

Furthermore, a 2017 AHA science advisory said there was a lack of scientific research to support clinical use of non-prescription omega-3 fatty acid supplements to prevent heart disease in the general population.

But according to the new guideline, prescription versions might help, at least when it comes to triglyceride levels. There are currently two prescription omega-3 fatty acid medications. One combines two types of fatty acids, EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), while the other has EPA only.