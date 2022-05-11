May 11, 2022 – Drinking espresso coffee is associated with increased blood cholesterol levels, particularly in men, a new study suggests.

Other findings showed similar increases in total cholesterol for both sexes from boiled or plunger coffee, as previous research has also suggested, while drinking filtered coffee was linked to increased total cholesterol only for women.

"Coffee is the most frequently consumed central stimulant worldwide, and Norway has the second-highest coffee consumption in the world," wrote the researchers, led by Åsne Lirhus Svatun of UiT The Arctic University of Norway in Tromsø.

"Because of the high consumption of coffee, even small health effects from the popular beverage could have considerable health consequences and is, therefore, an important topic for research," they concluded.

The results were published online Tuesday in the journal Open Heart.

"There have been several studies that showed an association with unfiltered coffee and increases in total cholesterol," says Nieca Goldberg, MD, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Health, who was not involved in the research. "The chemicals that mediate this increase are dipterenes, cafestol and kahweol.”