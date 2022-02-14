Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: The Need to Raise Awareness

Up to 2.5 million American adults live with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), an all-consuming fatigue that ruins their daily quality of life. At times, they're too tired to get out of bed, take a shower, or cook a meal. They may have body pain, fuzzy thinking, and dizziness that may make it impossible to work or take part in everyday activities.

Worse, people living with ME/CFS may find that their doctor, loved ones, or employers don't take their symptoms seriously or believe they result from an illness.

A new study by the CDC and Medscape shows that lack of awareness about ME/CFS is widespread, and this delays diagnosis and treatment for years. The study's findings were based on an online survey completed by 3,550 adults 18 or over who visited WebMD.com from Jan. 22-Jun. 8, 2021.

“One of the most striking findings from the survey was that so many people have trouble being understood by their clinician when they talk about their symptoms,” says Elizabeth Unger, MD, PhD, chief of the CDC's Chronic Viral Diseases Branch.