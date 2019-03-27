The Scoop on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

More than 1 million Americans have myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome. While researchers tie it to defects involving the brain, immune system, and energy metabolism, the causes of the illness and a cure remain undiscovered. Dana J. Brimmer, PhD, a visiting scientist at the CDC, explains what doctors do know.

Q: What is this disease?

Brimmer: Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a serious, long-term illness that can radically alter patients' lives and last for years. People with ME/CFS often have pain, extreme fatigue, and sleep problems.

While there is no cure, a diagnosis can help patients and families by giving them a better understanding of ME/CFS and knowledge about managing symptoms. In addition, a 2015 Institute of Medicine (IOM) report now gives doctors the guidance they need to evaluate and manage the condition.

What are the symptoms?

According to the IOM report, ME/CFS has five main symptoms:

Extreme tiredness that causes a drop in a person's usual activities and lasts for more than 6 months

Symptoms that get worse after doing physical or mental activities that would have been "usual" before they became ill (also known as post-exertional malaise, or PEM)

Unrefreshing sleep

Difficulty thinking, processing information, or concentrating

Symptoms that worsen when a person stands up but improve when lying down (also known as orthostatic intolerance)

Many patients with ME/CFS say that PEM is the symptom that interferes with their lives the most. PEM is not always predictable, so it’s hard to plan activities. For example, a person with ME/CFS may be able to go to the grocery store without problems on some days. But on others, the trip could confine them to bed rest for several days after. People with ME/CFS may also have pain, a sore throat, or flu-like symptoms.

What if a person suspects ME/CFS?

Talk to a doctor. Only a health care provider can make a diagnosis. Since symptoms vary, some patients find it helpful to keep track of symptoms and bring a list to the first appointment. People can find information about ME/CFS on the websites of the CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).