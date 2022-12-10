091e9c5e821552a3091e9c5e821552a3custom-fontmodule_custom-font_091e9c5e821552a3.xmlwbmd_pb_templatemodule0144004/01/2021 04:09:160HTML<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/webfont/1.6.26/webfont.js"></script> 091e9c5e8221708c091e9c5e8221708ccustom-codemodule_custom-code_091e9c5e8221708c.xmlwbmd_pb_module0144003/10/2022 06:03:290HTML<script> if (window.navigator.userAgent.match(/Tablet|iPad/i) || window.navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone|iPad|iPod|Android/i)){ window.ads_ignore ={121:true} } </script>

091e9c5e82471d77091e9c5e824850caRevenue SMS Module DPM Cold and Flumodule_Revenue SMS Module DPM Cold and Flu_091e9c5e82471d77.xmlwbmd_pb_sharedmodule0010/10/2022 16:18:300HTML<script> window.webmd = Object.assign({}, window.webmd, { iaMount: { "id": 12345, "config": { "sponText": "Supported By", "sponLogo": "https://img.webmd.com/vim/live/webmd/consumer_assets/site_images/sponsored_programs/reckitt-benckiser/mucinex/cold-flu-map-tools/Mucinex_Logo.png" } } }); </script> <!-- <script src="https://img.webmd.com/dtmcms/live/webmd/consumer_assets/site_images/ia-clientside/flu-newsletter/js/app.js" defer></script> --> <script> document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() { if (window.location.hostname.includes('staging')) { var url = "https://img.staging.webmd.com/dtmcms/staging/webmd/"; } else { var url = "https://img.webmd.com/dtmcms/live/webmd/" } var newsletter = document.createElement('script'); newsletter.setAttribute('src', url+'consumer_assets/site_images/ia-clientside/flu-newsletter/js/app.js'); newsletter.defer = true; document.head.appendChild(newsletter); //document.querySelector('.map-cont').appendChild(newsletter); }); </script> <div data-mount="12345"></div> <script> window.addEventListener("load", function () { document.querySelector(".flu-nl-module").style.display = "flex"; document.querySelector('.flu-nl-module header h1 img').src = "https://img.webmd.com/vim/live/webmd/consumer_assets/site_images/sponsored_programs/reckitt-benckiser/mucinex/cold-flu-map-tools/WebMD_Logo.png"; document.querySelector('.flu-nl-module .sponsor-container .sponsor-logo img').src = "https://img.webmd.com/vim/live/webmd/consumer_assets/site_images/sponsored_programs/reckitt-benckiser/mucinex/cold-flu-map-tools/Mucinex_Logo.png"; }) </script> <script> window.addEventListener("load", function() { var $parentOfNextSection = document.querySelector('.fed-asset-footer-driver').parentNode; var $smsModuleContainerHtml = `<div class="consponSMSContainer"></div>`; $parentOfNextSection.insertAdjacentHTML("beforebegin", $smsModuleContainerHtml); document.querySelector('.consponSMSContainer').appendChild(document.querySelector('.flu-nl-module')); }); </script> <style> .flu-nl-module { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; background: #3D3DA5 !important; color: #fff; position: relative; min-height: 234px; padding: 5px 0 0 0 !important; margin: 3.687rem 0; display: none; } .flu-nl-module header { width: 35%; } .flu-nl-module form { width: 50%; margin-left: 6%; } .flu-nl-module header h1 { font-family: Source Sans Pro; font-size: 28px; font-weight: 700; line-height: 32px; letter-spacing: 0px; text-align: left; color: #fff; } .flu-nl-module header h1 img { width: 55px; height: 13px; } .flu-nl-module header .subtitle { margin-top: 15px; font-family: Source Sans Pro; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 24px; letter-spacing: 0px; text-align: left; } .flu-nl-module small { font-family: 'Roboto'; margin-top: 1.6rem; font-weight: 400; } .flu-nl-module small a { color: #B6D1E5; } .flu-nl-module .error-message { margin-top: 6px; } .flu-nl-module input[type="tel"] { border-radius: 6px 0 0 6px !important; width: 75%; } .flu-nl-module button { border-radius: 0 6px 6px 0 !important; width: 25%; } .flu-nl-module input[type=number] { width: 30%; border-radius: 0 !important; } .flu-nl-module .sponsor-container { position: absolute; bottom: 6%; right: 6%; background-color: #FFF; border-radius: 12px; padding-left: 12px; } .flu-nl-module .sponsor-container .sponsor-text { background: none; color: #3D3DA5 !important; margin-bottom: 0; } .flu-nl-module .sponsor-container .sponsor-logo { padding-right: 0.7rem !important; } .flu-nl-module .error-msg ~ .sponsor-container, .flu-nl-module .success-msg ~ .sponsor-container { display: none !important; } .flu-nl-module .error-msg, .flu-nl-module .success-msg{ margin-top: 0 !important; } .flu-nl-module .error-msg a, .flu-nl-module .success-msg a{ color: #B6D1E5 !important; } @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .flu-nl-module { flex-direction: column !important; padding-bottom: 3rem !important; max-height: 290px !important; } .flu-nl-module header h1{ font-size: 18px !important; line-height: 19px !important; } .flu-nl-module header .subtitle{ font-size: 14px !important; line-height: 17px !important; } .flu-nl-module header { width: 90% !important; } .flu-nl-module form { width: 90% !important; margin-left: 0 !important } .flu-nl-module .sponsor-container { bottom: 4% !important; margin-right: 21px !important; } .flu-nl-module button { padding: 5 !important; } .flu-nl-module header h1 img { width: 45px; height: 10px; } .flu-nl-module .error-msg, .flu-nl-module .success-msg{ margin-top: 3rem !important; padding: 0 20px; } } </style>

091e9c5e82471d77091e9c5e824850caRevenue SMS Module DPM Cold and Flumodule_Revenue SMS Module DPM Cold and Flu_091e9c5e82471d77.xmlwbmd_pb_sharedmodule0010/10/2022 16:18:300HTML<script> window.webmd = Object.assign({}, window.webmd, { iaMount: { "id": 12345, "config": { "sponText": "Supported By", "sponLogo": "https://img.webmd.com/vim/live/webmd/consumer_assets/site_images/sponsored_programs/reckitt-benckiser/mucinex/cold-flu-map-tools/Mucinex_Logo.png" } } }); </script> <!-- <script src="https://img.webmd.com/dtmcms/live/webmd/consumer_assets/site_images/ia-clientside/flu-newsletter/js/app.js" defer></script> --> <script> document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() { if (window.location.hostname.includes('staging')) { var url = "https://img.staging.webmd.com/dtmcms/staging/webmd/"; } else { var url = "https://img.webmd.com/dtmcms/live/webmd/" } var newsletter = document.createElement('script'); newsletter.setAttribute('src', url+'consumer_assets/site_images/ia-clientside/flu-newsletter/js/app.js'); newsletter.defer = true; document.head.appendChild(newsletter); //document.querySelector('.map-cont').appendChild(newsletter); }); </script> <div data-mount="12345"></div> <script> window.addEventListener("load", function () { document.querySelector(".flu-nl-module").style.display = "flex"; document.querySelector('.flu-nl-module header h1 img').src = "https://img.webmd.com/vim/live/webmd/consumer_assets/site_images/sponsored_programs/reckitt-benckiser/mucinex/cold-flu-map-tools/WebMD_Logo.png"; document.querySelector('.flu-nl-module .sponsor-container .sponsor-logo img').src = "https://img.webmd.com/vim/live/webmd/consumer_assets/site_images/sponsored_programs/reckitt-benckiser/mucinex/cold-flu-map-tools/Mucinex_Logo.png"; }) </script> <script> window.addEventListener("load", function() { var $parentOfNextSection = document.querySelector('.fed-asset-footer-driver').parentNode; var $smsModuleContainerHtml = `<div class="consponSMSContainer"></div>`; $parentOfNextSection.insertAdjacentHTML("beforebegin", $smsModuleContainerHtml); document.querySelector('.consponSMSContainer').appendChild(document.querySelector('.flu-nl-module')); }); </script> <style> .flu-nl-module { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; background: #3D3DA5 !important; color: #fff; position: relative; min-height: 234px; padding: 5px 0 0 0 !important; margin: 3.687rem 0; display: none; } .flu-nl-module header { width: 35%; } .flu-nl-module form { width: 50%; margin-left: 6%; } .flu-nl-module header h1 { font-family: Source Sans Pro; font-size: 28px; font-weight: 700; line-height: 32px; letter-spacing: 0px; text-align: left; color: #fff; } .flu-nl-module header h1 img { width: 55px; height: 13px; } .flu-nl-module header .subtitle { margin-top: 15px; font-family: Source Sans Pro; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 400; line-height: 24px; letter-spacing: 0px; text-align: left; } .flu-nl-module small { font-family: 'Roboto'; margin-top: 1.6rem; font-weight: 400; } .flu-nl-module small a { color: #B6D1E5; } .flu-nl-module .error-message { margin-top: 6px; } .flu-nl-module input[type="tel"] { border-radius: 6px 0 0 6px !important; width: 75%; } .flu-nl-module button { border-radius: 0 6px 6px 0 !important; width: 25%; } .flu-nl-module input[type=number] { width: 30%; border-radius: 0 !important; } .flu-nl-module .sponsor-container { position: absolute; bottom: 6%; right: 6%; background-color: #FFF; border-radius: 12px; padding-left: 12px; } .flu-nl-module .sponsor-container .sponsor-text { background: none; color: #3D3DA5 !important; margin-bottom: 0; } .flu-nl-module .sponsor-container .sponsor-logo { padding-right: 0.7rem !important; } .flu-nl-module .error-msg ~ .sponsor-container, .flu-nl-module .success-msg ~ .sponsor-container { display: none !important; } .flu-nl-module .error-msg, .flu-nl-module .success-msg{ margin-top: 0 !important; } .flu-nl-module .error-msg a, .flu-nl-module .success-msg a{ color: #B6D1E5 !important; } @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .flu-nl-module { flex-direction: column !important; padding-bottom: 3rem !important; max-height: 290px !important; } .flu-nl-module header h1{ font-size: 18px !important; line-height: 19px !important; } .flu-nl-module header .subtitle{ font-size: 14px !important; line-height: 17px !important; } .flu-nl-module header { width: 90% !important; } .flu-nl-module form { width: 90% !important; margin-left: 0 !important } .flu-nl-module .sponsor-container { bottom: 4% !important; margin-right: 21px !important; } .flu-nl-module button { padding: 5 !important; } .flu-nl-module header h1 img { width: 45px; height: 10px; } .flu-nl-module .error-msg, .flu-nl-module .success-msg{ margin-top: 3rem !important; padding: 0 20px; } } </style>