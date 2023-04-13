Reasons Why Your Cough May Not Be Improving

A chronic cough is one of the most common reasons for a doctor visit. Smoking can cause it. So can an allergy or infection, or a more serious condition. A lasting cough may be a sign of many things. Here’s why it may not be getting better and when to see a doctor to find out the cause and the treatment.

Postnasal Drip “Your nose is one of the first touch points between your body and the environment. Every infection and allergen, like dust mites and pollen, comes into it,” says Panagis Galiatsatos, MD, a pulmonary and critical care medicine doctor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Also called upper airway cough syndrome, postnasal drip is a common cause of a persistent cough. When a virus, allergies, dust, chemicals, or inflammation irritate your nasal membranes, they make runny mucus that drips out of your nose and down your throat. This makes you cough, especially at night when you lie down. “The most abundant cough receptors in your body are in the airways and around your vocal cords,” Galiatsatos says. “If anything gets in there, your body’s first response is to cough to get it out.”

Asthma Asthma is another common cause for chronic cough -- and not only in kids. When you have asthma, the muscles around your airways tighten, the lining of your airways swells, and the cells in your airways produce thick mucus. The asthma cough is your body’s way of trying to get air into those restricted areas. It’s triggered by infections, weather, allergies, tobacco smoke, medications, and even exercise and emotions.