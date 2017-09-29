Flu Season: Vaccine Crucial to Avoiding Illness

Sept. 29, 2017 -- While it remains too soon to tell if this year’s flu season will be a doozy, public health officials on Thursday said there is some good news to share.

The vaccine developed for use in the U.S. closely matches the strain that has burned through Australia, where the flu infected 2 1/2 times as many people as the year before.

Influenza A (H3N2) is the predominant strain affecting Australians. And that strain, says William Schaffner, MD, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, ''is a very good match to the vaccine we are using this year."

Whether the 2017 flu season in the U.S. will be severe or not is anyone's guess, say public health officials who spoke at a news conference Thursday.

“Whether a season will be mild or severe is very difficult to predict," Schaffner says. "Flu is fickle."

What is known, he says, is that there will be flu and it will kill.

Since 2010, influenza has killed from 12,000 to 56,000 in the U.S. each year, the CDC estimates. Each year, about 9 million to more than 35 million in the U.S. fall sick with the flu.

At the conference, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, MD, rolled up his sleeve to get the vaccine and stressed the seriousness of the flu.

"It can be a lot worse than a few days away from school or work," Price says. Especially vulnerable, he says, are older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions. "Even healthy adults can suffer," he says.

For the 2016-2017 season, only 46.8% of Americans got a flu shot, Price says, ''leaving more than half of all Americans unprotected from the flu." The CDC estimates that flu shots prevent 5.4 million cases of flu, he says.