Is a Dangerous Bird Flu on the Horizon?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists have found new evidence that the H7N9 bird flu, currently confined to China, has the potential for a widespread outbreak.

Public health experts have long been tracking the bird flu strain, which emerged in humans in 2013.

Since then, nearly 1,600 cases have been confirmed in China -- with a death rate of about 40 percent, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There's no evidence that H7N9 can be readily passed from person to person. There have been only isolated cases of human transmission, the CDC says, with most people falling ill because of contaminated poultry.

However, public health officials have been worried about H7N9's potential to eventually trigger a pandemic, or global outbreak.

The new study could add to those concerns.

Researchers found that samples of H7N9 were easily transmitted among ferrets -- an animal "model" that is considered the best proxy for human flu infection. And those infections were often lethal.

"I want to be clear that there is no sustained transmission of H7N9 among humans at this point," said senior researcher Yoshihiro Kawaoka, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"And at the moment," he added, "it's confined to China."

However, Kawaoka explained, influenza viruses constantly mutate, and it's possible for a strain to become more virulent, more resistant to drugs or more easily transmissible.

One infectious diseases expert agreed.

"This study reinforces two points. Highly pathogenic H7N9 poses an important public health risk. And these viruses evolve over time, so the risk can change," said Dr. Matthew Zahn, chair of the public health committee at the Infectious Diseases Society of America. "This is an important reminder that surveillance needs to continue."

Since 2013, there have been annual outbreaks of H7N9 in China, according to the CDC. The most recent one is the largest yet, the agency says -- with 764 cases reported as of Sept. 17.

In past outbreaks, officials had detected only "low pathogenic" H7N9 viruses, which do not make chickens or other domestic poultry overtly sick.