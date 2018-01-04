Is It Flu, Or Flu-Like? The Difference Matters

JAN. 4, 2018 -- We’re in the middle of flu season, so if you get sick and head to the doctor for help, you might assume you have the flu.

But what if your doctor instead diagnoses you with "flu-like illness?"

It can be a confusing term. So WebMD talked with some experts to break down the difference between the two diagnoses and what it means for you.

What is the difference between the flu and flu-like illness?

The flu is “a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs,” the CDC says. It says symptoms include some or all of the following:

Fever

Cough and sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches and chills

Headaches

Fatigue

“Influenza-like illness," also called “flu-like illness,” is a more wide-ranging category. The CDC says that with flu-like illness, you have a fever of at least 100 F and a cough or sore throat, but the cause of the symptoms isn’t known.