A Mother's Story: Flu Killed Daughter in Two Days

Jan. 18, 2018 -- When Franki Andersen hears someone say they don't bother with getting a flu shot, she doesn't lecture or criticize.

But because she knows what can happen when you don’t, she does feel compelled to share her heartbreaking flu story.

In 2016, Franki and her 20-year-old daughter, Brittany, were inseparable. Britt, as she was known, and her mom could have passed for sisters. They worked together in Franki's housecleaning business in Milford, IA, and often traveled together.

In March of that year, Britt came down with a raspy throat, and Franki was concerned. But Britt took some over-the-counter medicine and reassured her mom she was better. When her symptoms returned the next day, Franki made her daughter toast and juice and helped her into bed, checking on her regularly.

A little before noon, Franki couldn't rouse Britt. She called an ambulance. Franki didn’t have a pulse, and paramedics rushed her to the local hospital. Doctors restored her pulse, then ordered her life-flighted to a hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

In Sioux Falls, the news only got worse. Britt had Influenza A, a common strain. Sepsis, which can lead to organ failure, had set in. Doctors couldn't stabilize her, and suddenly, Britt’s heart stopped twice within a few minutes. At that point, the family had to make the heart-wrenching decision to stop lifesaving efforts.

"The sepsis had taken over," Franki says.

When sepsis happens, chemicals released into the bloodstream to fight an infection, such as the flu, cause inflammation throughout the body. That can lead to a cascade of events, including the failure of multiple organs.

"We didn't see it coming," Franki says of the severe complications of the flu. Now, nearly 2 years later, she still is in disbelief. One minute, she says, a child or young adult is healthy and active, "and in the next 48 hours, they are gone."

She says she and Britt just never thought about the flu or getting a flu shot.