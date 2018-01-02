Flu After 65: Your Doctor May Miss It

January 31, 2018 -- Older adults always get hit hard with flu, with up to 85% of flu deaths usually happening in those age 65 and older, the CDC says.

Yet doctors are less likely to order a flu test for adults in that age group, and they could miss diagnosing the flu, new research finds.

Flu symptoms in older adults can differ from those of younger people, says Keipp Talbot, MD, associate professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. She is the senior author of the new study, published online in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. "Not everyone who has flu has a fever, especially those over age 65," she says.

Doctors don’t always use a flu test because they can make a diagnosis based on a patient’s symptoms. The study suggests testing may be more helpful in older adults since their symptoms can be nontypical.

Missing a flu diagnosis can be especially dangerous in older adults, as they are more likely to get complications from the flu than younger people. Up to 75% of flu hospitalizations are in that older age group. Antiviral drugs that can make the flu less severe should be given within 2 days of the start of symptoms.