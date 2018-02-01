Not-So-Super Result of the Big Game: More Flu

Feb. 1, 2018 -- Cities that send teams to the Super Bowl don’t just snag bragging rights; they may also catch more flu.

A 2015 study by health policy experts at Tulane University in New Orleans that looked at 35 years of data found an 18% increase in flu deaths among seniors in cities that send teams to the Super Bowl.

That’s just an average, though.

In years where the circulating flu strain causes more severe illness or the Super Bowl coincides with the peak of flu season, the effect can be 2 to 7 times worse. Both of those multipliers are true this year.

If historical trends play out, says study author Charles Stoecker, PhD, Boston and Philadelphia could see a jump in flu deaths in people who are over age 65. The New England Patriots, based outside Boston, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off at Super Bowl LII on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The flu bug infecting most people this year is a strain called H3N2, which tends to make people sicker and land more patients in the hospital.

“So if you’re spreading around a really deadly strain of flu -- like this year -- you’re going to see more deaths, ultimately,” says Stoecker, an assistant professor in the department of global health management and policy at Tulane.

Last week, Dan Jernigan, MD, who heads the Flu Division at the CDC, estimated that we were near the season’s peak, or halfway point.

“It also looks like it might be a particularly bad year for the Super Bowl coinciding with the peak,” Stoecker added.

For the study, Stoecker and his co-authors counted flu deaths in metro areas that send teams to the Super Bowl and compared them to deaths in cities with NFL teams that didn’t make post-season play. They tallied these deaths for each flu season between 1974 and 2009. They also adjusted their numbers to account for other things that might have an impact on flu deaths, like age, race, and weather.

They found measurable bumps in flu deaths for all ages in cities that send teams to the Super Bowl. Those increases were largest for adults who are over age 65, the age group that’s already most vulnerable to the flu. In a team’s hometown, there were about seven more deaths for every million seniors during Super Bowl years, an increase of about 18%.