Miserable Flu Season Is Breaking Records

Feb. 9, 2018 --This flu season shows few signs of letting up and has entered record-breaking territory, the CDC says.

Hospitalizations for the flu are the highest recorded since the CDC began tracking them a decade ago. They are especially high for adults between the ages of 50 and 64.

The number of people going to the doctor’s office and ER for flu symptoms is also at record levels, tying the high amount of illness the CDC measured during the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

“I wish that there were better news this week, but almost everything we’re looking at is bad news,” said Anne Schuchat, MD, acting director of the CDC.

Flu activity continues to increase across the U.S. CDC data shows overall hospitalization rates are higher than they were at this point in 2014-15; the most recent “high” severity season. https://t.co/ycVdIWOx9s pic.twitter.com/uACmuPn1Up — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) February 9, 2018

The flu continues to be widespread across 48 states. Only Oregon and Hawaii have seen infections slow in some areas.

One out of every 10 deaths in the U.S. currently is due to flu or pneumonia, according to data gathered from death certificates from the week ending Jan. 20.

So far this season, 63 children have died. Although CDC officials don’t know how many of those children got a flu shot, most who died of the flu in past years had not gotten one.

In a media call on Friday, Schuchat warned Americans not to let their guard down, even if they’ve already had the flu this year. The flu has two strains -- A and B -- and it’s possible to get infected with both at the same time, or at different times in the same season.