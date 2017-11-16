Why the Flu Makes You Feel So Miserable

TUESDAY, Feb. 27, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you're unlucky enough to come down with the flu, you can blame your own body for your fever, cough, muscle aches and head-to-toe distress, experts say.

Most of influenza's misery is caused by the human body itself, or more precisely the immune system's response to the virus.

"Many of the things that feel bad are the body's attempts to get rid of the pathogen that's causing the mischief," said Dr. Alan Taege, an infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic.

When your body has prior experience with a flu virus, it already knows how to send the right antibodies out to fight off the bug, Taege said. In those cases, folks might not even notice they've had a brush with influenza.

But when faced with a new invader, the immune system goes into overdrive. It floods the body with a host of immune system-stimulating biochemicals called cytokines.

And that helps to explain why this year's flu season has been so severe -- many Americans haven't had enough prior exposure to the H3N2 flu strain that's causing such havoc, doctors say.

According to Dr. Gregory Poland, "As a result of fighting off the infection, our body releases an army of chemicals, and those are meant to stimulate the immune system. Think of them as chemicals released into the blood to flog the immune cells of the body to rev up, divide, and attack these viral infidels."

Poland is a vaccine expert with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Cytokines also cause inflammation throughout the body, and that inflammation leads to many of flu's most wretched symptoms, Poland and Taege said.

For instance, muscle, joint and body aches occur due to cytokine-prompted inflammation in the limbs.

Inflamed air passages produce mucous, causing a runny nose, coughing and sneezing.

Cytokines also cause the body to raise its temperature, resulting in fever.

What's more, the cytokine interferon has been linked to symptoms of headache. It's also possible that blood vessels in the brain dilate in response to fever, creating a headache by increasing pressure inside your head.