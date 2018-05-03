Nasty Flu Season Shows More Signs of Slowing

FRIDAY, March 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The brutal flu season continues to ease its grip on the United States, with the latest government data showing that doctor visits are still dropping and less severe strains of the flu are starting to account for more infections.

But hospitalizations for flu are still rising, as are pediatric deaths.

For the third week in a row, there was a decrease in the number of doctor visits for flu-like illness, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

As of Feb. 24, the CDC said, 5 percent of patient visits to doctors were for the flu, down from 6.4 percent of patient visits the week before.

And, as health officials predicted, cases of less severe influenza B infections are now starting to edge closer in number to the more severe influenza A cases.

For the week ending Feb. 24, influenza B infections accounted for 48.4 percent of cases, while influenza A infections accounted for 51.6 percent. For the entire season so far, influenza A strains have been responsible for nearly 74 percent of all cases, the CDC report noted.

But hospitalizations for the flu remained worrisome.

Flu-linked hospitalization rates continued to rise -- from 74.5 per 100,000 people for the week ending Feb. 17, to 81.7 per 100,000 people for the week ending Feb. 24, the CDC data showed.

Pediatric flu deaths are also still increasing, with 114 children now dead from the flu so far this season.

CDC officials have pinpointed one reason why this flu season has been so tough: the flu vaccine is only 25 percent effective against more severe H3N2 influenza, which is causing most flu cases this year.

Among children aged 6 months through 8 years old, however, the vaccine's effectiveness is 59 percent, the agency reported.

Despite the poor match of the vaccine to the most common strain of flu, the CDC is still urging people who haven't gotten a flu shot to get one, because the vaccine is more effective against other types of flu.