Can 'Mono' Virus Up Odds for 7 Other Diseases?

MONDAY, April 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of young Americans have lived through the fatigue and discomfort of mononucleosis.

Now, new research suggests, but doesn't prove, that the virus that causes the illness may be linked to an increased risk for seven other serious immune-system diseases.

Those diseases include lupus; multiple sclerosis; rheumatoid arthritis; juvenile idiopathic arthritis; inflammatory bowel disease; celiac disease; and type 1 diabetes.

"Mono" is a contagious illness that occurs most often in teens and young adults. It's caused by the Epstein-Barr virus, one of the most common human viruses.

"Epstein-Barr virus infects over 90 percent of adults, and the infection lasts for a lifetime," said study lead author Dr. John Harley.

"The new results are building a strong case that this virus is also involved in causing a number of autoimmune diseases for at least some patients," added Harley. He is director of the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Center for Autoimmune Genomics and Etiology.

"It is the kind of circumstantial evidence that is comparable to a smoking gun," he added.

And those seven diseases affect roughly 8 million Americans, Harley and his colleagues said.

However, one expert said people who have had mono shouldn't panic.

The findings "should not be a cause for alarm," said Dr. David Pisetsky, a professor of medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

"In modern life everyone has been exposed and infected with Epstein-Barr," he noted. "And if 99 percent of people have been exposed to Epstein-Barr, and only 0.1 percent have lupus, it means there really must be other factors at play that affect risk," Pisetsky explained.

"I really don't think it's a reason for undue concern," he added. Pisetsky is also on the scientific advisory board for the Lupus Research Alliance.

Harley's in-depth genetic analysis revealed that at the cellular level, the Epstein-Barr virus shares a number of abnormal viral on-off switches ("transcription factors") in common with those seven other illnesses.

Those transcription factors are meant to move along the human genome (DNA roadmap), jumpstarting cells into performing necessary tasks.