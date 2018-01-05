Even a 'Bad' Flu Vaccine Could Save 61,000 Lives

MONDAY, April 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A truly dismal flu vaccine could still save thousands of lives, as long as roughly 40 percent of Americans got their shots, new research suggests.

At that coverage level, a vaccine that was only 20 percent effective would avert 21 million infections and almost 130,000 hospitalizations -- and save 61,000 lives.

Why? Computer modeling shows that the number of people who get vaccinated is more important for protecting lives than the actual effectiveness of each season's vaccine.

"Achieving a high coverage rate is very, very important, even if the vaccine's efficacy is low," said lead researcher Pratha Sah, a postdoctoral associate with the Yale School of Public Health. "Low coverage is worse than a low efficacy vaccine, so it's extremely important for as many people to get vaccinated as possible."

One expert not involved with the research applauded the finding.

"This is an important study that highlights the ability of even a modest vaccine to substantially save lives during flu season," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

This year's brutal flu season provides the perfect example. Even though the flu vaccine was only 25 percent effective against the severe H3N2 strain that caused the most illness, the vaccine could have been even less effective and still saved tens of thousands of lives, the researchers said.

The average vaccination coverage rate for the past five years has hovered at 43 percent, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But if no one got the flu shot at all, the researchers estimated that about 130,000 people would die following 77 million infections and 470,000 hospitalizations during a typical flu season.

However, if 43 percent of people got a vaccine with only 20 percent effectiveness, that would still be enough to cut the number of deaths in half.

And a coverage increase to 50 percent of the population would save the lives of more than 8,400 additional people with the same vaccine, along with heading off another 3.6 million infections and almost 22,000 hospitalizations.