Study: Let the Sun In to Cut Down on Germs

FRIDAY, Oct. 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Lots of sunlight in your home can significantly reduce levels of bacteria that flourish in the dark, a new study says.

Researchers found that about 12 percent of bacteria, on average, were able to reproduce in dark rooms, compared with 6.8 percent in sunlit rooms, and 6.1 percent in rooms exposed to UV light, ABC News reported.

The mix of bacteria found in a building is called its microbiome.

"When designing buildings, we should take into account and understand how the microbiome may be selected, based on the design," study author Ashkaan Fahimipour, a post-doctoral researcher in biology and built environment at the University of Oregon, told ABC News.

"This could actually have an impact on health," Fahimipour added.

The study did not identify bacteria that might harm health. What it shows is that the amount of natural light in a building affects its microbiome, ABC News reported.

The study was published in the Journal of the Microbiome.