Flu Treatments: What's New and What's for You

How well do these treatments work, and who needs them the most? WebMD asked the experts to weigh in on treating the flu .

And we all want the same thing: fast relief so we can get back to work, school, family obligations, or other things. This year, there are more ways to treat the flu than ever, thanks to the FDA's approval of a fourth antiviral drug, expected to be on the market in the coming weeks.

Nov. 27, 2018 -- Every year in the U.S., depending on how bad the flu season gets, more than 9 million of us usually get sick. Sometimes it's as many as 36 million.

Antiviral Treatments: The Options

The FDA approved the newest antiviral, baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza), in late October for people 12 and older. The drug is a single-dose oral medication. Like the other flu medicines, it needs to be taken as quickly as possible after the symptoms start -- ideally within 48 hours.

It works by preventing the flu virus from multiplying. Its maker, Genentech, says it works against a range of flu viruses, including those resistant to other flu treatments and to avian (bird flu) strains.

Oseltamivir is available both as a generic version or the trade name Tamiflu. Tamiflu was first approved in 1999; the FDA OK'd a generic version in 2016. It's available in pill or liquid suspension for people 14 days old and older. It is usually prescribed twice a day for 5 days. It can also be prescribed to prevent the flu, in which case it’s taken once a day for 7 days.

Although the drugs work differently, they have the same result, says William Schaffner, MD, a professor of infectious diseases and preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Both drugs ''are taken up by the virus, and then they interfere with the virus's capability for reproducing itself, to multiply,” says Schaffner, who’s also medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “The illness is curtailed; the virus dies off."

Zanamivir (Relenza) is a powder that’s inhaled. The FDA approved it for people 7 years old and above. It is usually taken twice daily for 5 days.

Peramivir (Rapivab) is put into a vein by a health care professional; the FDA OK'd it for people 2 years and older. It is given one time for 15 to 30 minutes.