Secrets of the Pros: Sore Throat Soothers

When Acid Is to Blame

Many pro talkers and singers swear by ginger in various forms.

“Ginger ale soothes and cools a sore throat,” says voice-over artist Will Johnson, who co-hosts AARP’s “Perfect Scam” podcast with famous scammer Frank Abagnale (the subject of the movie Catch Me If You Can).

Opera singer Jennifer Holloway agrees. “For soothing and bringing down swelling, the best concoction is ginger tea,” she says. Last year, the singer performed 30 operas in cities all over Europe, Asia, and the Americas. “As most singers know, you don’t sing the job, you don’t get paid, so we all do what we have to do,” she says.

What Holloway does when she has a sore throat is “peel and cut up an entire knob of ginger. Boil it for 15 to 20 minutes, then pour the elixir through a strainer and add honey and lemon. Turmeric is also great in that concoction,” she says.

Voice actor Christy Fabbri also swears by a brew of ginger, honey, and lemon to help maintain the voice that has extolled the virtues of Rice Krispies Treats, Skechers Stretch-Knits, and Downy Wrinkle Releaser Plus in TV commercials. “It really helps me bring my voice back,” she says.

When the potion contains many elements, such as honey, lemon, and hot water, there’s really no telling which one (if any) is having an effect, Garrett says. Hulk Juice is based in a honey syrup and contains ginger and other herbs. One of those herbs, loquat, is also a common ingredient in herbal throat syrups, lozenges, and drops.

“If there are two or three things that a person is using to help a particular problem, it’s probably not an evidence-based treatment,” says Garrett. “There’s probably a lot of placebo effect in these things, which I’m OK with as long as it’s not causing harm.”

As for ginger, there’s some evidence that the root can settle an upset stomach, but there’s no conclusive evidence that shows it relieves any other maladies. “If acid reflux is the cause of the sore throat, ginger ale has been shown to settle a queasy stomach, but I think reflux is way over-diagnosed as the cause of throat or voice problems and lets us overlook whatever the real cause may be,” says Garrett.