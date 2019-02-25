Will Your Flu Shot Weaken as Flu Season Drags On?

Feb. 25, 2019 -- This year's flu season hasn't been as severe as last year's, but it may not have peaked yet, public health officials say. So, if you dutifully got your flu shot in the fall, will your immunity wane before flu season does?

Maybe, say vaccine experts, depending on your age, the type of vaccination you got, and how bad the season gets.

The question of waning vaccine immunity has been under study recently, with some experts finding immunity does decline. It’s difficult to find clear-cut answers as to how much, because each flu season -- and each annual vaccine -- come with so many variables.

If you get the flu vaccine say in August, antibody levels drift down, and by the end of the season, ''you might be more at risk, but it's remarkably difficult to prove,�� says Ann Falsey, MD, a professor of medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in New York, who studies respiratory viruses.