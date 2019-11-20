This Year's Flu Season Taking Deadly Aim at Kids

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- How bad or how long this year's flu season will be remains to be seen. But one thing is already clear: It's proving to be an especially lethal season for infected children.

Fueled by a strain of influenza that children may be especially vulnerable to, less than two months into flu season 39 children have already died, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Behind that number lie tragedies like these:

Just after New Year's Day, flu claimed the life of 15-year-old Lacie Rian Fisher of Canton, N.C. Fisher was a healthy, athletic teen with no known pre-existing medical issues, but she had not yet been inoculated with this year's flu vaccine, USA Today reported. She died just three days after first feeling ill.

reported. She died just three days after first feeling ill. On Jan. 9, 11-year-old Luca Calanni became the second child to die from flu in New York state. The sports-loving boy died three days after first being seen by a doctor about the flu, according to the Buffalo News .

. On Jan. 13, 12-year-old Paloma Olivia Harris became the fourth child to die of the flu in the state of Tennessee, the Blount County Daily Times reported. Her obituary described her as "a beautiful girl with so much love to give."

And even when very ill children survive the flu, the after-effects can be devastating. Last month, 4-year-old Jade DeLucia waged a two-week life-and-death battle with the flu, USA Today reported. She survived, but her illness left the Iowa girl with brain damage that has left her at least temporarily blind.

These and other tragedies should remind parents that "flu illness is more dangerous than the common cold for children," said Dr. Alicia Fry. She's chief of the epidemiology and prevention branch in the influenza division of the CDC.

"Each year, millions of children get sick with seasonal flu," she said, and "thousands of children are hospitalized. And, tragically, some children die from flu."

Influenza B returns

According to the CDC, there were 187 pediatric flu-related deaths in 2017-2018 and 143 in 2018-2019. But this year, pediatric death numbers are already abnormally high.