What Happened to Flu Season?

Feb, 25, 2021 -- Do you know anyone who’s had the flu this year? Probably not.

The U.S. is seeing historically low levels of influenza this season, which started in September 2020.

This time last year, the national map of flu activity published by the CDC showed so many active cases that some states had burned right through red to a dark purple for “very high” activity. This year, the map is a calm green with hardly a blip on the public health radar. Public health labs across the U.S. reported a grand total of 3 cases of flu in the U.S. last week, out of nearly 16,000 samples tested. Clinical laboratories, which tested nearly 25,000 samples, found just 14 flu cases.

So far this season, labs reporting to the CDC had just 1,585 samples test positive for flu of any kind. Compare that to last year over the same period, when there were more than 183,000 positive samples. Those numbers are making infectious disease specialists do double takes.

“Nobody has seen a flu season this low, ever. And some of us have some gray hair,” says William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Vanderbilt is part of a network of hospitals that are actively looking for flu cases among their patients. They can’t find any.

So far this year, only one child has died of the flu. Last year, that number was 195.

i'm in the US, work at a hospital with emergency room and clinic records, and incredibly have seen no cases of influenza so far this entire flu season, they're not even testing for it — 🌵🌻 16 tons🍀 (@louchegarou) February 23, 2021

Flu numbers are way down in Canada, too.

“It's absolutely incredible to have a complete nonevent flu season,” says Isaac Bogoch, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute in Canada.

Bogoch is Jewish, so every year, he volunteers to work over Christmas at his hospital to give his colleagues a break.

“I didn't admit one person with influenza during the Christmas block at Toronto General Hospital this year. And of course that's just my individual experience. But if you look at the national numbers for Canada, and of course the national numbers for the United States, it looks like everyone else had a very similar experience as me. There's just remarkably little influenza,” he says.