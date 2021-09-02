Flu Shot Highly Recommended This Year

Sept. 29, 2021 -- With the Delta variant of COVID-19 still raging in the United States and intensive care units in parts of the country filled with patients with the coronavirus, experts are voicing concern about the added risk of a difficult flu season.

Two mathematical models are predicting a big rebound in the number and severity of flu cases in the 2021-22 season after last year's flu season failed to show up when public health measures brought in to control COVID-19 seemed to have the added benefit of stopping the flu.

But both analyses, posted to the medRxiv preprint server and not yet peer-reviewed by other experts, have come to the same conclusion: The flu could make a comeback this year.

In the worst-case scenario, the U.S. could see an extra 300,000 to 400,000 hospitalizations from the flu -- almost double the usual number -- according to senior study author Mark Roberts, MD, director of the Public Health Dynamics Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh. These numbers could be a disaster in areas where hospitals are already filled with COVID-19 patients.

Waning natural immunity in the public due to last year's missing flu season could make people, especially young children, more likely to get the virus.

"Usually, a combination of natural immunity and vaccination helps tamp down seasonal influenza," says Roberts. "If we don't have the first part, we'll have to rely more on the vaccine."

In a typical year, about half of Americans get the flu shot. The new mathematical models predict that the vaccination rate would need to rise to about 75% to avoid the extra hospitalizations. But even a 10% increase in vaccination rates could reduce hospitalizations by 6% to 46%, depending on what strains are dominant.

I just got my influenza vaccine and here's why.



In 2019-20, the flu vaccine prevented:



▪️ ~7.5 million flu illnesses

▪️~100k flu-related hospitalizations

▪️~6300 flu-related deaths



— Dr. Lipi Roy (@lipiroy) September 24, 2021

Usually, the Southern Hemisphere flu season, from February to August, helps show what the Northern Hemisphere can expect over the coming winter. But with strict COVID-19 measures and limits on international travel still in place in countries like Australia and New Zealand and much of South America, it has been another record low year for flu infections, says Ian Barr, PhD, deputy director of the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Center for Reference and Research on Influenza in Melbourne, Australia.