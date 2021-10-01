Oct. 28, 2021 – A number of fatal child poisonings have been linked to common cough and cold medications, according to a report.

The Pediatric Cough and Cold Safety Surveillance System, which tracks fatal child poisonings, has identified 40 such deaths in recent years and raised particular concern about medications containing diphenhydramine, a common antihistamine that can be sedating.

"There is little evidence that cough and cold medicines make children feel better or reduce their symptoms, but there is evidence they can suffer harm," says Kevin Osterhoudt, MD, medical director of the Poison Control Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

In recent years, the FDA has advised labeling changes and recommended that cough and cold medications not be given to children younger than 2. Drugmakers also voluntarily relabeled these products to state "do not use in children under 4 years of age."

Compared to older children or adults, young children have a different physiology when they breathe, so any product containing antihistamines can be a danger to little kids, Osterhoudt says.