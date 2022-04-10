Oct. 4, 2022 – Brent called his dad, Jeb Teichman, MD, in November 2019 saying he had felt sick for the past 3 days. The otherwise healthy 29-year-old had a cough, sore throat, and was running a fever.

“It was what the CDC would call classic influenza-like illness,” Jeb Teichman said. “It was too late to start antivirals, so I gave him advice on symptomatic treatment. We texted the next day, and I was glad to hear that his fever was trending down and that he was feeling a little bit better.”

Two days later, his son called again.

“He said he was having trouble breathing, and over the phone I could hear him hyperventilating.” The retired pediatrician and health care executive told his son to seek medical care.

“Then I got the call that no parent wants to get.”

Brent’s cousin Jake called saying he couldn't wake Brent up.

“I called Jake back a few minutes later and asked him to hold up the phone,” Teichman said. “I listened to EMS working on my son, calling for round after round of many medications. He was in arrest and they couldn't revive him.”