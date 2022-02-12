Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker.

Dec. 2, 2022 – The flu virus made the most of the Thanksgiving holiday by reaching the highest level of national activity seen since the 2017-18 influenza season, according to the CDC.

The biggest 1-week increase in what is becoming an unprecedented flu season had flu-like activity at 7.5% for the week of Nov. 20-26, as measured by the proportion of outpatient visits reported to the CDC that involved respiratory illness, which may also include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.

That 7.5% is the highest level of flu-like activity recorded in the United States since early February 2018, at the peak of the 2017-18 flu season, and the highest rate recorded in November since the CDC began tracking such data in 1997. Flu-like activity reached 7.7% in October of 2009 but then dropped below 7% by the first week of November and did not rise again for the rest of that season, the CDC’s data shows.