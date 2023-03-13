Flu Boosts Short-Term Odds for Heart Attack 6-Fold

WEDNESDAY, March 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Getting the flu isn’t fun for many reasons, but it can also trigger a heart attack, a new study suggests.

A heart attack is six times more likely in the week after a person is diagnosed with flu than in the year before or after, according to Dutch researchers.

This emphasizes the need for flu patients and those caring for them to be aware of heart attack symptoms. It also underscores the importance of getting a flu shot, the authors said.

The findings are scheduled to be presented April 18 at a meeting of the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, online and in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“With the potential public health implications of an association between influenza virus infection and acute heart attacks, showing robustness of results in a different study population is important,” said researcher Annemarijn de Boer, of the Julius Center for Life Sciences and Primary Care at UMC Utrecht in the Netherlands.