Could Diet Soda Help Curb Colon Cancer's Return?

FRIDAY, July 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A new study suggests that colon cancer patients who regularly drink diet sodas have a much lower risk of their tumor coming back, or of dying from the cancer.

In a study funded by the U.S. National Cancer Institute, researchers tracked outcomes for more than 1,000 colon cancer patients. The investigators found that those who drank one or more 12-ounce servings of artificially sweetened soft drinks a day had a 46 percent lower risk of cancer recurrence or death over the study period than those who didn't drink such beverages.

A second analysis found that about half of the benefit appeared to be due to people switching from regular to diet sodas.

"Artificially sweetened drinks have a checkered reputation in the public because of purported health risks that have never really been documented," study senior author Dr. Charles Fuchs, director of Yale Cancer Center, said in a university news release.

"Our study clearly shows they help avoid cancer recurrence and death in patients who have been treated for advanced colon cancer, and that is an exciting finding," he added.

But one expert in colon cancer who reviewed the findings said the study is far from conclusive.

"I would not pay much attention to this observational study with many design flaws," said Dr. Elena Ivanina, a gastroenterologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Ivanina said colon cancer patients -- and consumers generally -- should "also weigh all the evidence we have that chronic consumption of artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of obesity and metabolic diseases, which are risk factors for many types of cancers."

The study was published online July 19 in the journal PLoS One.

Dr. Brendan Guercio is a hospitalist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and first author of the new study. He said in the news release that "a growing body of literature suggests that poor dietary habits, such as high consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, may increase risk of colon cancer recurrence and patient mortality."