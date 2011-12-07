FRIDAY, Jan. 31, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The rate of colon cancer among Americans spikes sharply between the ages of 49 and 50, a new study finds -- supporting the case for earlier screening for the disease.

Researchers say the uptick between those two ages does not reflect an actual increase in the occurrence of colon cancer but the fact that screening for the disease has traditionally begun at age 50. So "latent" cancers that had been present for some time are caught at that age.

Experts said the findings could have implications for colon cancer screening recommendations, which at the moment are conflicting.

For years, guidelines from various groups said that people at average risk of colon cancer should begin screening at age 50. Earlier screening was reserved for people at increased risk.

But in 2018, the American Cancer Society lowered its recommended threshold to age 45, largely due to a rising incidence of colon cancer among younger Americans.

But the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force -- which sets federal screening standards -- still recommends a starting age of 50 for people at average risk.

Given the debate, Dr. Jordan Karlitz said his team wanted to take a closer look at how Americans' colon cancer rates change by yearly increments in age. Past studies, he explained, have looked at age blocks, like 45 to 49 and 50 to 54.

A year-by-year look, Karlitz said, could give a clearer picture of what's going on among people in their 40s. It has long been suspected that incidence of colon cancer in that age range is higher than statistics show, because most people in their 40s are not screened.

The researchers expected to see an increase in colon cancer between age 49 and 50. What they found was a 46% rise.

"It was a steep uptick," said Karlitz, an associate clinical professor at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. "We expected we'd see something, but not to that extent."

The pattern probably reflects cancers that started before age 50 -- even years before -- but weren't caught until screening started, according to Dr. Umut Sarpel.