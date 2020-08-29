Aug. 29, 2020 -- Chadwick Boseman, the star of the 2018 Marvel Studios megahit Black Panther, died of colon cancer Friday. He was 43.

Boseman, who was diagnosed 4 years ago, had kept his condition a secret. He filmed his recent movies ''during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," according to a statement issued on his Twitter account.

When the actor was diagnosed in 2016, the cancer was at stage III -- meaning it had already grown through the colon wall -- but then progressed to the more lethal stage IV, meaning it had spread beyond his colon.

Messages of condolences and the hashtag #Wakandaforever, referring to the fictional African nation in the Black Panther film, flooded social media Friday evening. Oprah tweeted: "What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. "

Marvel Studios tweeted: "Your legacy will live on forever."

Boseman was also known for his role as Jackie Robinson in the movie 42. Coincidentally, Friday was Major League Baseball's Jackie Robinson Day, where every player on every team wears Robinson's number 42 on their jerseys.

Boseman's other starring roles include portraying James Brown in Get on Up and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. But his role as King T'Challa in Black Panther, the super hero protagonist, made him an icon and an inspiration.