Patients Getting Surprise Bills After Colonoscopies

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Oct. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans who get recommended colon cancer screening may end up with "surprise" medical bills, a new study suggests.

Looking at insurance claims for more than 1.1 million elective colonoscopies, researchers found that 12% involved out-of-network charges.

That's concerning, the study authors said, because those patients may well have faced bills averaging $400 for a procedure they thought was covered.

The issue has received much media attention of late. Surprise billing happens when insured people receive treatment from a provider in their health plan's contracted network, but someone on the medical team is not in-network.

The insurance plan may pay part of that provider's charges, but generally not all. So the patient often ends up with an unexpected bill for the rest.

Often, surprise bills are related to elective surgery -- a situation in which patients pick their surgeon and hospital but have no choice about other providers involved in their care. Those providers, such as assistant surgeons, anesthesiologists and radiologists, may be out-of-network, the researchers explained.

But the new study shows the problem extends to screening colonoscopy, a recommended way to catch colon cancer early.

"We want to bring attention to this," said lead researcher Dr. James Scheiman, chief of gastroenterology at University of Virginia Health in Charlottesville. "There really has been no assessment of the scope of the problem."

The concern is that some folks will be deterred from getting colon cancer screening, he said.

Experts recommend that people at average risk of colon cancer begin screening at age 45 or 50. That can be done various ways, and a colonoscopy every 10 years is one option. During the procedure, the doctor can not only detect cancer, but also remove any pre-cancerous growths.

"We know it works," Scheiman said. "We can't let out-of-pocket costs keep people from this potentially life-saving screening."

The findings -- published online Oct. 12 in Annals of Internal Medicine -- are based on claims from a large national health insurance plan. Scheiman's team focused on more than 1.1 million elective colonoscopies where the facility and the doctor performing the procedure were in the health plan's network.