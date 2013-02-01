Get First Colonoscopy at 45, not 50

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A lot of people think of age 50 as the magic number for getting a first colonoscopy, but earlier is better, a prestigious U.S. expert panel now says.

Based on evidence that younger people are being diagnosed with colon cancer and would benefit from screening, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is moving the recommended age for colon cancer screening from 50 to age 45.

The recommendation is for all adults without symptoms, personal health history of colon polyps or family health history of genetic disorders that increase risk, the task force noted.

"Colorectal cancer screening saves lives and people ages 45 to 75 should be screened ... to lower their risk of dying from this devastating disease," said Dr. John Wong, chief scientific officer of the USPSTF. "There is new science about colorectal cancer in people younger than 50. That science has allowed us to expand our recommendation to people ages 45 to 49."