Risk Factors That Raise Odds for Early-Onset Colon Cancer

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Colon cancer is on the rise among people under 50, and the million-dollar question is why.

Now, new research suggests that certain lifestyle factors, such as eating lots of red meat and heavy alcohol consumption, may play a role in this increase.

"The occurrence of colorectal cancer in people less than 50 years of age is increasing in many countries, but the causes of this are poorly understood [and] our research is the first large-scale effort to identify these causes, providing early clues for identification of those most at risk," said study author Richard Hayes, a professor of population health and environmental medicine at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

The findings dovetail with the announcement on Tuesday from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force that it will lower the recommended age for first screening colonoscopy from 50 to 45 in people at average risk for colon cancer.