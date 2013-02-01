Pope Francis Eats, Walks Two Days After Surgery

By Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (Healthday News) -- Following major colon surgery that was performed on Sunday, Pope Francis ate breakfast, read the newspapers and took a walk on Tuesday, the Vatican said.

"His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night," said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. "The post-operative recovering is regular. Routine control tests are good."

The 84-year-old religious leader underwent three hours of surgery Sunday for a narrowing of the large intestine. The Vatican said doctors removed the left side of his colon, the Associated Press reported.

The Vatican has shared few details about the pope's diagnosis or the procedure he underwent, saying only that he had entered the hospital for planned surgery for diverticular stenosis, or a narrowing of the colon. The surgery generally involves removing the left side of the colon and then joining up the remaining healthy parts of the large intestine.

It's a common problem that affects roughly 80% of people over the age of 80, but surgery can become necessary if the lining of the colon becomes so scarred that it is obstructed, Dr. Yann Parc, head of staff at the Saint Antoine Hospital in Paris, told the AP. Parc was not involved in the pope's care.