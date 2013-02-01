Immunotherapy May Help Fight Some Advanced Colon Cancers

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Immunotherapy helped extend the lives of some patients with the most common type of advanced colon cancer, researchers report.

The new findings are important, they noted, because immunotherapy doesn't typically work against microsatellite stable (MSS) colon cancer. These patients have few treatment options once their disease no longer responds to chemotherapy.

This study included 95 patients with MSS colon cancer that had become resistant to chemo and had spread. They were treated with what is known as immune checkpoint inhibitor PD-1/PD-L1 targeted therapy. It helps the immune system recognize and attack cancerous cells.



"To our knowledge, this is the largest study to evaluate the impact of PD-1/PD-L1 targeting on patient response as stratified by site of metastatic disease," said researcher Dr. Marwan Fakih, co-director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Program and director of clinical research at the City of Hope in California.

The median time of disease progression for patients whose cancer had not spread to the liver was four months, compared to one and a half months for those whose cancer had spread to the liver, the study found. (Median means half spread faster, half took longer.)