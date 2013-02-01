Too Many Antibiotics Might Raise Colon Cancer Risk

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Here's another reason to avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics: Long-term use of these medications could increase your risk of colon cancer, researchers say.

"While in many cases antibiotic therapy is necessary and saves lives, in the event of less serious ailments that can be expected to heal anyway, caution should be exercised. Above all to prevent bacteria from developing resistance but, as this study shows, also because antibiotics may increase the risk of future colon cancer," said study author Sophia Harlid, a cancer researcher from Umeå University in Sweden.

However, there's no reason to panic, she added.

"There is absolutely no cause for alarm simply because you have taken antibiotics. The increase in risk is moderate and the effect on the absolute risk to the individual is fairly small," Harlid explained in a university news release.

This link to colon cancer might be due to the impact that antibiotics have on the intestinal microbiome, or gut bacteria, according to the study.