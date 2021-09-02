Oct. 20, 21 -- “You have colorectal cancer.”

An estimated 150,000 people hear those words or something like them in the U.S. each year.

Even before the diagnosis, the patient, after having the pleasures of bowel preparation and a colonoscopy, may wake up still groggy from sedation and be told, “We’ve found something; I’ll call you in a few days when we get the pathology results.”

You don’t have to be a psychiatrist to understand that times of great emotional upheaval, stress, or uncertainty are not ideal for decision-making, especially when the person who is asked to decide is facing a challenge that may seem overwhelmingly complex and frightening.

Many patients’ first thoughts are to go online for information, but that too can be overwhelming. For example, a Google search for the words “colorectal cancer” turns up roughly 134 million results, in six-tenths of a second, no less. Those results can range from the helpful and important, such as the website Cancer.Gov from the U.S. National Cancer Institute, to the stupid and downright dangerous, such as a Facebook page touting Aunt Tilly’s Miracle Mayonnaise Cure for Colon Cancer. (OK, so we made that last one up, but you get the idea.)

One of the most trusted online health websites is maintained by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. It offers 11 tips for coping with a cancer diagnosis, the first of which is, “Get the facts about your cancer diagnosis.” That recommendation is the inspiration for the Colorectal Cancer Provider Outreach Program (CRC POP).