Nov. 19, 2021 -- President Joe Biden is in “good spirits” following his trip to Walter Reed hospital today for his first annual physical exam and routine colonoscopy as commander-in-chief, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

A colonoscopy is a medical procedure where doctors examine your large intestine (colon) and your rectum.

A flexible tube with a small camera at the tip is inserted inside your rectum, so that doctors can check for signs of colon cancer, bleeding, or any other abnormalities.

Because Biden went under anesthesia -- a treatment that makes you sleepy and prevents you from feeling pain -- he temporarily transferred presidential power to Vice President Kamala Harris, making her the first woman in U.S. history to serve as acting president, though only for around 90 minutes.

The 25th amendment to theConstitution allows for this transfer of power when a president is unable to fulfill their duties. These powers are then shifted to the vice president, until the president documents in writing that he can, once again, fully resume his role.