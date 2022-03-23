Could HIV Meds Help Slow Advanced Cancers?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The introduction of HAART (highly active anti-retroviral therapy) in the mid-1990s revolutionized the treatment of HIV/AIDS, halting disease progression and dramatically extending lives.

Now, a small new study suggests another potential use for one of the standard HAART medications: It halted disease progression in about a quarter of patients who were battling advanced colon cancer.

"What is most surprising is that this is a class of drugs we have used effectively for viruses for many years," said study author Dr. David Ting. "And now this study opens the opportunity to develop this class of drugs for cancer.

"We are still trying to understand why some patients might benefit more than others," said Ting, who serves as director of the Tumor Cartography Center at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in Boston.

While acknowledging that more research will be needed, Ting described the findings as "exciting," adding that beyond colon cancer it appears likely that "this [drug] strategy may be effective across multiple cancer types."