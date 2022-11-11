Your Next Colonoscopy Could Get an Assist From AI

Nov. 11, 2022 – Artificial intelligence holds a lot of potential in medicine, helping doctors find skin cancer, flagging potential issues on a chest X-ray, and assisting in many other procedures. Screening for colorectal cancer during a colonoscopy is another prime example.

A colonoscopy -- recommended for Americans at average cancer risk starting at age 45 -- won’t be much different for patients with the addition of artificial intelligence, or AI. But behind the scenes, AI could be making detection of any precancerous polyps or cancerous lesions more likely.

“AI-enhanced colonoscopy effectively turbocharges the physician's ability to find even the most subtle precancerous polyps,” says Tyler M. Berzin, MD, a gastroenterologist at the Center for Advanced Endoscopy at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

The technology is designed to flag anything the computer “sees” as suspicious, but it does not replace the training and expertise of a gastroenterologist. Even with AI, doctors remain at the patient’s side and perform the procedure.