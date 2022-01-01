Exercise Can Help Fight Colon Cancer, Even If Patient Is Obese

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting regularly scheduled, moderate physical activity can help extend the lives of people with colon cancer, according to a new study.

Exercise is even helpful for obese cancer patients, reducing inflammation and improving the bacterial communities of the gut's microbiome, the findings showed.

"Inflammation is a key process that drives colorectal cancer. We know a high BMI [body mass index] causes inflammation around the body," explained study co-author Cornelia Ulrich. She's executive director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.

"Obesity is on the verge of becoming the No. 1 cause of cancer in the United States, surpassing smoking. More than 13 cancers are linked to obesity," Ulrich said in an institute news release. "It's important we understand that moderate exercise can help colorectal cancer patients reduce inflammation, improve their gut health, and live longer -- even if they are overweight or obese."

Researchers found these benefits for patients independent of their BMI.