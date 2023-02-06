Gut Check: The Real Reason You Avoid That At-Home Stool Test

Feb. 16, 2023 – Many people, including 20% of Americans ages 50 to 75, are behind on colorectal cancer screenings – even though do-it-yourself tests let you collect a sample easily and privately in your own home.

One possible explanation: A lot of people convince themselves they don’t need it.

Psychologists call this “defensive information processing” – adopting beliefs to lessen fears of a threat. And new research in the journal Cancer suggests it could be a key reason that some people don't get recommended colorectal cancer screenings.

Researchers surveyed 2,600 people in Ireland who had been invited to complete at-home stool tests to screen for colorectal cancer a few years prior.

Compared to people who took the test, those who refused it scored higher on measures of defensiveness. Examples included avoidance, denial, assuming the risk of colorectal cancer didn’t apply, or arguing against the evidence for the test.

People were especially unlikely to complete the stool test if they scored high on two behaviors: