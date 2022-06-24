Oct. 21, 2022 – This past Monday was the long-anticipated debut of over-the-counter hearing aids, the day they could be sold at stores, pharmacies, and online after the FDA signed off on these less expensive options that require no health care professional’s input.

What could be simpler? Just pick up that hearing aid you’ve been needing on your next Walmart run.

Several devices are now available, but the party isn’t in full swing yet, it appears. A quick spot check on Wednesday and Thursday at a Best Buy, CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens about 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles found no OTC hearing aid devices on the shelves, with store personnel suggesting a visit to their websites or to check other, larger stores. Many of the prices, listed online, are higher than earlier estimates of $300 to $500. And reading and understanding the product information can take some education.

Even so, hearing loss professionals – and probably countless spouses and friends tired of hearing “Huh?” – applaud the move, noting that this more affordable hearing help is sorely needed by many. About 37.5 million American adults report some trouble hearing, but only about one-fifth of people who could benefit from a hearing aid use one, the FDA says. Expense is a big reason, although the stigma of needing a hearing aid can play in, too. And device makers say by month’s end, more models will be in stores.