Dec. 15, 2022 – More than 3,500 Americans died from long COVID during the first years of the pandemic, a new CDC report reveals. Men, people over 75, and American Indian/Alaska Native populations were at the highest risk of dying.

The CDC study is “certainly very sobering,” says William Schaffner, MD, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.

The new information shows that long COVID is more serious than many people previously considered, he says. “We know that long COVID is very common, and it's causing a lot of grief for a lot of patients. Fortunately, over time, many of these patients improve.”

However, “now we see from the CDC report that, actually, some people are going to die,” says Schaffner, who is also medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Researchers at the CDC's Center for Health Statistics looked at death certificates that mentioned long COVID (or chronic COVID, long haul COVID, post COVID syndrome, and others) as a cause of death or a contributing factor. They matched these certificates to medical records with a code related to COVID-19.