Dec. 29, 2022 -- As holiday celebrations wind down in the U.S., COVID is on the rise, even as people head out to ring in what they hope will be a healthier new year.

While many would like to take a vacation from even thinking about COVID, the question of what’s next with the virus is always looming. Will there be another winter surge? If so, can we minimize it? How big a role might the boosters play in that? Are more mandates coming, along with a return to closed offices and businesses? Read on for a look at the latest info.

Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths

As of Dec. 27, the latest statistics, the CDC reports more than 487,000 weekly cases, compared to about 265,000 for the week ending Oct. 12. On average, 4,938 people were admitted to the hospital daily from Dec. 19 to 25, down about 6% from the 5,257 admitted daily the week before.