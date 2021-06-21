Jan. 18, 2023 – On March 18, 2020, Megan Fitzgerald was lying on the floor of her Philadelphia home after COVID-19 hit her like a ton of bricks. She had a fever, severe digestive issues, and she couldn’t stand on her own. Yet there she was, splayed out in the bathroom, trying both to respond to work emails and entertain her 3-year-old son, who was attempting to entice her by passing his toys through the door.

She and her husband, both medical researchers, were working from home early in the pandemic with no child care for their toddler. Her husband had a grant application due, so it was all-hands-on-deck for the couple, even when she got sick.

“My husband would help me up and down stairs because I couldn’t stand,” Fitzgerald says.

So, she put a mask on and tried to take care of her son, telling him, “Mommy's sleeping on the floor again.” She regrets pushing so hard, having since discovered there may have been consequences. She often wonders: If she'd rested more during that time, would she have prevented the years of decline and disability that followed?